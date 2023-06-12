Marshall Wace LLP Buys 8,972 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of AutoZone worth $52,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $51.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,415.00. 227,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,926. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,959.58 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,576.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,492.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,697.05.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

