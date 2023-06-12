Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.66. 3,824,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,818. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

