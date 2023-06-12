Marshall Wace LLP Has $46.84 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.48% of Entegris worth $46,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $6,793,000. 2Xideas AG grew its stake in Entegris by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 147,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 45,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entegris Stock Performance

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.84. 1,102,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,592.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.