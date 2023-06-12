Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,895,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,264. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

