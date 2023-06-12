Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $178,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $278.93. 655,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,718. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

