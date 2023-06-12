653 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.95. 18,013,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,035,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

