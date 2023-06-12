Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 875 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after acquiring an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 16,302,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,414,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

