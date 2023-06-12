Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6 %

AME stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.18. The stock had a trading volume of 580,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,207. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

