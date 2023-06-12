Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 34,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $806.40. 176,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $774.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

