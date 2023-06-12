Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 479 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $99.42. 3,520,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,246. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

