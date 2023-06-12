Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.72. 3,001,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,287. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.