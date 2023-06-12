Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.14

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.14 and last traded at $161.72, with a volume of 99568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

