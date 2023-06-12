Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) were up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 2,282,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,538,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Stem Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $958.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $297,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stem by 19.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Stem by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stem by 451.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 556,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 455,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Stem by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Stem by 112.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 590,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 312,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

