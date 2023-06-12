Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in MSCI were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $474.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,767. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.63 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.72.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

