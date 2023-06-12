Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Price Performance

HUYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $283.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.