Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 164,300 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $47,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 815,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

