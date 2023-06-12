T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $45,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.66. 2,187,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,387. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.06.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

