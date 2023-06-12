Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.78% of Plains GP worth $43,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,491,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,133 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 747,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 624,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plains GP Stock Down 2.2 %

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. 2,463,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

