Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $45,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in BOX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,908,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,658,000 after buying an additional 169,761 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BOX by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,477,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 101,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,583,000 after buying an additional 69,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,370. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. BOX’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $833,890. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

