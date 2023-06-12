Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $130,111.09 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $130,111.09 and approximately $2.75 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015749 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,875.71 or 0.99970345 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036374 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

