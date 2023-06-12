Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 872,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,170,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of eBay at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of eBay by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after buying an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after buying an additional 2,860,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,148,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,042. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

