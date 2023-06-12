Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 36,220 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 36,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of VMware worth $39,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,225,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.85. 1,983,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.25.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

