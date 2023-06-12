Marshall Wace LLP Has $43.56 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,205,190 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,647,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $516,631,000 after buying an additional 1,772,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE:MDT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
