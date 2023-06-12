Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 67,700 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PCTY traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.99. 344,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,782. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,892 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,287. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.