Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 182,200 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 321.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.37% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $31,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,088,000 after buying an additional 65,109 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.87. 1,246,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,739. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

