Two Sigma Investments LP Has $34.03 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $34,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 966,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,810. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

