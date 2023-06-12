United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,066,525 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.77% of United States Steel worth $43,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,547 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,479,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 589,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,322 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 920,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,172,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $22.52. 4,955,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,960,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $31.55.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

