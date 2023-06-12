Two Sigma Investments LP Has $35.66 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710,276 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.39% of Gold Fields worth $35,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

GFI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. 4,926,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,551,594. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

