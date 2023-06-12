Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $33,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.
Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. 711,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.79.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.
