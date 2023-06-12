Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.74% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $33,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,929. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.