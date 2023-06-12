Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 264,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $33,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 416,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 190,115 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.68. 830,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

