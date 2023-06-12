Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.80% of Qualys worth $34,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,512.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after buying an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $12,672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,982,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,891. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 323,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,883. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

