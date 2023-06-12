Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $36.63 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 161.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $36,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $424.91. The stock had a trading volume of 853,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,775. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.38 and a 200 day moving average of $498.12. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,748 shares of company stock worth $3,987,078. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

