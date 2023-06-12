Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.75% of Fluor worth $37,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 750,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 269,912 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,562,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 861,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,897. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.