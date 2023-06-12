Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 92,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.97% of Teladoc Health worth $37,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $510,470. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

