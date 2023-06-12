StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.28% of StoneCo worth $37,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,634,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,027,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 347,157 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. 3,856,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.