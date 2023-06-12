Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 518,726 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518,726 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Newmont worth $41,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,616,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,279. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

