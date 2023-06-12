Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,067,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $42,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

LI traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $31.15. 6,881,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358,063. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

