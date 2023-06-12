Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 824.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 74,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Murphy USA by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 257,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,852,000 after buying an additional 61,188 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Murphy USA by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 167,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.47. The company had a trading volume of 226,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.28. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.