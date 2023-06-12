Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.67% of Agree Realty worth $42,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,451,000 after buying an additional 225,157 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Agree Realty
In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Agree Realty Stock Performance
NYSE ADC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 749,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.