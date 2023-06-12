Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.67% of Agree Realty worth $42,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,451,000 after buying an additional 225,157 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 749,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

