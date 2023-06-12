84,083 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,066,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Humana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $513.23. The company had a trading volume of 480,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,509. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.70 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

