Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 152,740 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6,874.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,740 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $31,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.91. 434,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.02. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

