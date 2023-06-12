Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of J. M. Smucker worth $40,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $41,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.08. 989,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,492. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $120.51 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.01.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

