Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSEY. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 465,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,050. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

