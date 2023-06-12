Two Sigma Investments LP Has $32.99 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90,860 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,039,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,528,000 after acquiring an additional 110,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,607,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.94. 809,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

