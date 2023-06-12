Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $39,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alkermes by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 115,548 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Alkermes by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 542,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. 883,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,133. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

