Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 649,800 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 649,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $41,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. 6,360,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

