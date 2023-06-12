Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.45% of Allegion worth $41,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 194.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.59. 791,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

