Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 62,337 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,829,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $38,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,629,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,769. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

