Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $42,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.22. 1,449,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,863. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

